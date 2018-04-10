Brock Lesnar Re-Signs With WWE, Rematch With Roman Reigns Announced

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar isn’t going anywhere.

WWE announced on Monday that “The Beast” signed a new contact with the company.

Lesnar successfully retained his title in a bloody main event match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday night. The promotion announced in Lesnar’s re-signing press release that he will face Reigns again at the Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27 in a steel cage match.

The length and financial details of Lesnar’s deal were not disclosed in the press release.

There had been wide speculation leading up to the match that Lesnar’s contract with WWE was expiring and that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion planned on returning to the UFC in the near future.

UFC President Dana White, who was in attendance on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, said back in February that the chances of Lesnar stepping back inside the octagon were “very, very, very good.”

Lesnar defeated Reigns in Sunday night’s main event after hitting six of his F-5 finishers, one of which was through a table, and busting Reigns’ forehead open with his fists.

Since his shocking win, multiple rumors have spread throughout the Internet about Lesnar’s future. The first, from Cageside Seats, was that Lesnar would be feuding with a returning Bobby Lashley leading up to SummerSlam in August. Lesnar has held onto the Universal Championship for over a year now, as he first won it by defeating Goldberg in a brief match at WrestleMania 33.

The other report, from Ryan Satin and Pro Wrestling Sheet, revealed that Lesnar and WWE CEO Vince McMahon got into a heated backstage altercation after the main event. The reason for the argument has not been confirmed, but Satin’s sources said Lesnar may have gone off script towards the end the match.

The crowd was noticeably against the match between “The Big Dog” and “The Beast,” as chants of “This is Awful” and “CM Punk” could be heard throughout the arena.

The event takes place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The heavily-stacked card also features John Cena vs. Triple H, seven championship matches and a 50-man Royal Rumble match, the largest in WWE history. One of the other championship matches has already been announced, as newly-crowned Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins will take on The Miz, Finn Balor and a returning Samoa Joe in a ladder match.

