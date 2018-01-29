Brock Lesnar Retains Universal Title in Triple Threat Match at Royal Rumble

The WWE Universal title match went on second to last at the Royal Rumble PPV on Sunday night, warming the fans up for the women’s Royal Rumble in the main event slot.

With Brock Lesnar seemingly on pace to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, and Braun Strowman reportedly headed to face Miz at WrestleMania, Kane was the odd man out here at the Rumble. His involvement seemed to likely hinge on taking the loss so that Strowman could remain strong and Lesnar could keep the title. And that’s exactly what we got.

The first wow moment was Lesnar taking out Kane with a chair, then turning to Strowman, who proceeded to punch the chair right out of Brock’s hands. This followed a stiff knee from Bruan to Brock’s head, and a stiff right hand from Brock to the face of Braun. Both were shown in slow-mo replay.

Lesnar hit three rolling German suplexes on Braun, but Strowman turned around and quickly hit a powerslam on Lesnar through a table thereafter. We also got an F-5 on Strowman through an announce table. Lesnar followed that up by tossing another announce table on top of Braun. Kane attempted to attack Lesnar from behind, but he also took an F5 through the remaining announce table.

This match will be contested entirely within the city limits of Crazy Town, USA. pic.twitter.com/vYjVpTcJz7 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 29, 2018

Braun fought back inside the ring and hit two powerslams on Lesnar. He went for a third but Kane came in and broke that up with a chair. Lesnar then ended up hitting an F5 on Kane for the pinfall.