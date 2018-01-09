Royal Rumble Triple Threat Affected by Braun Strowman’s RAW Demolition?

As of Monday night, Brock Lesnar, Kane, and Braun Strowman were set to collide at the Royal Rumble. However, after Strowman brought down an entire structure upon Lesnar and Kane, their availability for the Rumble may be under question.

Even though this is WWE pumping its own melodrama, they may be using Strowman’s demolition to alter the Universal Championship match at January 28th’s Royal Rumble. WWE released an official statement on the matter, leaving the door open for changes.

“After Braun Strowman used a grappling hook to tear down a lighting truss and send it crashing down on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Kane, WWE.com can confirm that Lesnar is undergoing examination by WWE medical personnel. Kane, meanwhile, refused medical attention. It is unknown how this incident will affect the Universal Championship Triple Threat Match at Royal Rumble involving all three Superstars.”

Braun Strowman issued his own statement too, but it wasn’t to apologize.

I told you I’d do it on my own terms!!!!! #TheMonsterAmongEveryone — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) January 9, 2018

While WWE would like you to think that Strowman’s destruction will cause them to pivot, it won’t. We can still expect to see the triple threat match, but now, Lesnar and Kane have even more incentive to neutralize Braun Strowman. They may not wait for the Rumble for their retaliation either, as both will likely launch their own counter strikes against the Monster Among Men during the next few episodes of RAW.

After an explosive 2017, Strowman has opened 2018 with an even louder bang. While he’s still a logical underdog to be the next Universal Champion, his time atop WWE will soon come. He’s enjoyed one of the more organic rises in recent memory and now that he’s playing an active babyface, it’s only a matter of time until he becomes undeniable.