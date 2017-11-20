Brock Lesnar Overcomes AJ Styles at Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles met at Survivor Series, a match that was made just 12 nights before the show when Styles captured the WWE title from Jinder Mahal on SmackDown.

With these two having never met in the ring before, there was a ton of anticipation and excitement heading into Sunday night. Did the bout live up to the hype?

Brock dominated the early portion of the match, working Styles over with some right hands, kicks to the face and the like. Lesnar finally used a wrestling move, hitting a big over head release belly to belly suplex which Styles took like a champ.

This, of course, eventually lead to a big release German suplex, followed by Brock tossing Styles to the outside like he was nothing. After tossing Styles into the announce booth, we got another release German suplex in the ring. On this second one, Styles flew at least six feet through the air after release.

Next, Lesnar hit a big knee to Styles in the corner that had Styles slumping slowly to the mat against the ropes. Styles tried to fight back, with Lesnar dodging everything and then taking AJ down with a clothesline.

Finally, several minutes into the match, Styles got some offense. Briefly. He fought back with some right hands until Lesnar took him down against with some strikes. Styles excaped an F-5 attempt after this, though, and fought back with some strikes of his own, a knee in the corner, and a DDT. Styles then proceeded to kick Lesnar to his legs and had another brief comeback. Styles moonsaulted, but Lesnar caught him and they fell into what looked like a DDT from Styles, though Lesnar botched the move.

Styles next hit a Pele Kick to the fallen Lesnar. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Lesnar caught him and hit another release German. There was then something from Lesnar where he fell over the top going for Styles, landing on the outside. It looked weird, and I’m not sure what it was supposed to be. Styles followed that up with a Phenomenal Forearm over the top rope to Lesnar on the outside.

A few minutes later, after Styles tossed Lesnar into the ringside steps, he hit another forearm off the steps to Lesnar in front of the fans. Back in the ring, Styles hit a kick and a moonsault off the middle rope to Brock. He followed that up with a springboard 450 splash for a near fall.

Lesnar emerged out of nowhere to go for a F5, but Styles countered into the Calf Crusher. Lesnar grabbed Styles head and bashed it, repeatedly, into the mat to break the hold.

Brock again went for the F5, but AJ countered and hit another Phenomenal Forearm for a near fall. Styles immediately went for another, but Lesnar caught him and hit the F5 for the pinfall.

The match started slow, emerged into an entertaining contest following the Styles comeback, and ended on a high note with the crowd going crazy. The early stuff with Brock just dominating his opponents has really worn out its welcome, though. If Brock isn’t going to have competitive matches, the fans aren’t going to care. The act has grown tired. Luckily, they gave Styles a good comeback and teased him winning several times to bring the fans back into the fold.