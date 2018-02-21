Brie Bella Shows off Body Nine Months After Giving Birth, Tells Moms to Be Confident

Brie Bella welcomed daughter Birdie Jo Danielson with husband Bryan Danielson in May 2017, and the first-time mom is feeling confident about her post-baby body.

The WWE star used Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of herself posing in a bra and sweatpants, looking down as she stands next to a large window with a city view.

Captioning the shot “9 months postpartum,” Bella added multiple hashtags including #BeeConfident #BeeYou and #LetsBeeBOLDtogether.

The post also served to promote Birdiebee, the clothing company Bella started with her twin sister, Nikki Bella. In the snap, Brie sports a Birdiebee bra, showing off both the clothing and her strong figure.

Brie has been open about her journey to losing the weight, posting updates for fans throughout the process.

In December, she wrote on Instagram that her goal was to lose seven more pounds.

“7 more pounds of baby weight to go!!” the wrestler shared at the time. “It’s been quite the journey to lose all my baby weight but a beautiful one. There’s many days I want to give up because I’m so tired but I push through it.”

Speaking to Mini Magazine for their holiday issue, Brie shared that she expected an easy delivery with her daughter because she was an athlete, but was quickly proven wrong.

“It was the complete opposite of what I expected,” Bella said. “I thought I could labor naturally, but after nine hours, I couldn’t handle the pain.”

She then decided to have an epidural, but her plans later changed once again.

“I pushed for three hours straight and couldn’t get Birdie out,” the 34-year-old continued. “After 21 hours of labor, it ended in an emergency C-section. Birdie had a 14-inch head! Even though it wasn’t the birth experience I had in mind, I’m so happy Birdie came into this world safely.”

