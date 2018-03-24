Another Sign That Bray Wyatt Will Disappear

Metaphors are only useful when they can be understood. And even our feeble minds can catch the subtext within Bray Wyatt vs. Woken Matt Hardy. And just in case you’re hazy on the subject, a new development has emerged.

After his loss at the Ultimate Deletion, it appeared that Bray Wyatt was due a hiatus. This concept gained momentum when Woken Matt released a one-minute video of Señor Benjamin fetching Wyatt’s fabled lantern from the Lake of Reincarnation. It appeared Bray Wyatt had truly been deleted.

Then on Friday night, he showed up at a WWE Live event in Toronto. However, the motif of his evolution was as prominent as ever as Matt Hardy cut a promo hinging on Bray Wyatt “changing.” If that weren’t enough, Hardy actually got the entire building to chant “change” at Wyatt.

Matt Hardy coming out to “change” Bray Wyatt #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/YmUto09NyL — Pro Wrestling Gifs (@PWGifs) March 24, 2018

It certainly appears we’re destined for some sort of repackaged Bray Wyatt. There’s actually a precedent for being deleted by Matt Hardy, as he hit the backspace button on his brother Jeff Hardy back in their days in Impact. Jeff reincarnated as “Brother Nero” and he and Matt joined forces. While Bray may have a different path, it looks like he will at least undergo some type of overdue metamorphosis.

Instead of evolving, Wyatt has remained the exact same character since his debut. Despite his remarkable nature, Bray Wyatt and his voodoo didn’t take long to reach the point of diminishing returns. While his arcane babblings certainly didn’t help his career, it was his profound ability to lose big matches that ultimately killed the Bray Wyatt character.

As a heel, Bray’s early losses to the likes of John Cena were understandable. But Bray’s losing ways continued on smaller stages and eventually, fans lost reason to take him seriously.

Bray got a shot in the arm by becoming WWE Champion at 2017’s Elimination Chamber but that may have been a band-aid on a machete wound. Becuase just weeks later, Bray lost his newly earned title to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33’s worst match. Ever since Bray’s been hitched to highly forgettable segments like the House of Horrors Match and his channeling of Sister Abigail.

When 2018 arrived, the writing was on the wall: Bray Wyatt was out of magic.

But now, Bray embarks an on the new story for the first time in a while. We’re not sure how it all ends, but we can’t wait to see what happens next.