Bray Wyatt Wins The WWE Championship

The Era of Wyatt is finally upon us. Bray Wyatt is leaving the Elimination Chamber, a match seemingly designed for his sadistic skill set, with the WWE Championship. The victory marks the first singles title for Bray Wyatt since coming up from NXT in the summer of 2012.

John Cena and AJ Styles started off the Chamber, picking up from where they left off from their classic Royal Rumble encounter that gave Cena his record tying 16th WWE Championship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dean Ambrose was the first out of his pod and gave us our first taste of the Chamber’s potential when he leaped from the top of his pod to come crashing down on John Cena. Bray Wyatt entered next and immediately took out all three of his opponents.

The Lone Wolf Baron Corbin became the fifth man to leave his pod and made his presence felt by connecting with an End of Days on John Cena. Unfortunately for Corbin, he also became the first man to be eliminated when Dean Ambrose rolled him up for the three count.

As expected, Corbin did not take the loss well and destroyed Ambrose on his way out, leaving the Lunatic Fringe as easy picking for the final entrant, The Miz. Miz went on a brief run before getting caught with an AA by Cena to be eliminated.

After AJ Styles kicked out of an AA, Cena leaped from the top of a pod to hit both Styles and Wyatt with a cross body block. As Cena went for the AA on Wyatt, Bray quickly reversed it into a Sister Abigail, which shockingly took Cena out of the match for good.

As it was down to AJ and Bray, the crowd could sense Wyatt’s time at hand. Bray caught AJ’s phenomenal forearm and turned it into the Sister Abigail for the championship victory.

A year ago, Wyatt said in an interview that he didn’t think WWE knew how to use the Wyatt Family when they arrived and “they still don’t know how to use what we are.” It’s clear those days are over. The Family took an unexpected twist last year when a feud with Randy Orton turned into a recruitment for a new member. The Wyatts would capture their first championships since debuting when they defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno in December to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. The reign would be short lived as they lost the belts only three weeks later to American Alpha when the troubles between Luke Harper and Randy Orton began to boil to the top. Over the next few weeks Harper and Orton would continue to feud, leading to Harper’s eventual departure from the group.

Orton and Wyatt would go on to be two of the final three Royal Rumble participants with Randy picking up his second Rumble victory by eliminating Roman Reigns.

With the epic Chamber victory, Wyatt will now go on to defend the WWE championship against his only remaining family brother, Randy Orton, in the main event of Wrestlemania.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Naomi Wins Smackdown Women’s Championship / Randy Orton Defeats Luke Harper / Nikki And Natalya’s Match Ends In Disappointment / Becky Lynch Defeats Mickie James