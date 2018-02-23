Bray Wyatt Allegedly Choosing Diamonds and Strip Clubs over Child Support Payments

The situation between Bray Wyatt and his estranged wife just got an ugly chapter. Allegedly, Wyatt isn’t just neglecting his child support payments, but using the extra money on highly questionable purchases.

Wyatt and his wife Samantha split in June 2017 after the former WWE Champion was caught cheating with WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman. And now, The Daily Mail has a new report on the gritty financial detail of the split.

In the name of child support and maintenance, Samantha was awarded a temporary monthly income of $14,735 and a one-time payment of $50,000 to cover the legal expenses.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Wyatt has only been paying about $6,000 a month. Even more, he apparently spent $11,000 on “non-necessary” items from December 20, 2017, to January 4th, 2018.

So what did Bray’s spending spree look like? Well, it wasn’t philanthropy.

$5,006.27 on ‘miniature horses, supplies, and feed

$533.93 on jewelry ‘not for his wife’

$112.79 at a Miami bar named The Wharf

$139.60 at E11even, a burlesque club.

$285 Tootsies Miami Strip Club

$118.48 Stillwater Tavern

$171.20 on swimwear at Cerulean Blu

Samantha’s lawyer, Ray Rafool says that there is more evidence to come.

“This really is just the tip of the iceberg. He had already gone to Vegas and spent a lot of money at Nobu or one of the restaurants – substantial amounts of money,” he said.

And according to Rafool, Bray is well aware of his choices.

“He’s told my client – it’s my money, not your money. It’s my money. That’s a dangerous and reckless mentality. It’s not accurate under the law and it’s not healthy for the family,” he said.

According to Samantha’s divorce petition, she and Wyatt were married in 2012 and separated in March after Wyatt allegedly walked out on her and their two daughters, 6 and 4. Wyatt has filed his own counter-petition to the divorce, requesting an injunction that would legally request his wife “keep quiet about the split.”

In the counter, Wyatt claims she made ‘defamatory statements about the husband to several people in the community in an effort to ruin his reputation.’ He also accuses her of posting lies on social media ‘in an effort to damage the husband’s business ventures in the entertainment industry.’

It sounds like this story will have plenty more updates and we’ll get them to you in a timely fashion.