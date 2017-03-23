Bray Wyatt Wants A RAW Superstar In The Wyatt Family

Randy Orton had a plan to infiltrate the Wyatt Family and tear it a part from the inside. From getting rid of Luke Harper to burning down his mystical superpower barn, the plan seemed to be working perfectly. However, after a few weeks of reflection and ash bathing, Bray Wyatt was back and stronger than ever.

The Wyatt army looked plenty strong this past Tuesday when a group of men in sheep masks attacked Randy Orton. While Bray may have gained some recruits over the past few weeks, he told SI.com that there is a member of the RAW roster that he is most looking forward to forming an alliance with. The WWE Champion says he would love to have his real life brother, Bo Dallas, join his WWE Wyatt Family.

“Bo Dallas is, quite possibly, the most talented wrestler on either roster,” said Wyatt. “He is the most underrated superstar of all time, in my opinion. He has so much to give. At some point, I would love to form an alliance with him because I know who and what he really is. Whether people want to look at him like that, well, then I’ll show you. It’s very, very possible.”

Bo and Bray are the sons of former WWE great, Mike Rotundo. The two came into the WWE teaming together in WWE’s developmental territory as The Rotundo Brothers, but were later split a part to forge their own paths. While Bray has rocketed to stardom, Bo Dallas has been mostly underutilized and relegated to Main Event status … the show, not the actual main event.

As for Bray’s other family, when he was asked about ever getting the original Wyatts back together, Bray said it was always a possibility.

“There is a lot of damage and many burnt bridges right now,” admitted Wyatt. “The Wyatt Family will always exist in one form or fashion, whether or not the four or us are ever back together again. It’s one thing to look at us on television, but when you’re standing next to all of us together, it’s almost too dominant of a presence. You can’t hack away at us—we’re four giants. As much as I would like to be reunited with my brothers, I don’t really need them right now, but it’s always a possibility.”

Bray Wyatt will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in less than two weeks and while the match is one of the main events, it is not scheduled to be the last match of the night. That honor belongs to Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, yet it is a position that Bray Wyatt says could end up hurting them.

“If I were Goldberg or Brock Lesnar, I wouldn’t want to have to go on after me and Randy,” said Wyatt. “From their standpoint, I wouldn’t want to be them and have to go on after us.”

