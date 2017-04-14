Top WWE Star Unhappy With Superstar Shake-Up

The 2017 Superstar Shake-Up gave a lot of WWE stars a chance for a fresh start. For characters like Charlotte and The New Day who had accomplished everything they possibly could have on Raw, a move to Smackdown will give them opportunities to be seen as new and exciting to the WWE Universe.

But not all superstars are thrilled about their new homes. A report from Pro Wrestling Unlimited is claiming that Bray Wyatt is frustrated about his move to Raw. It was reported that Bray’s move was a last minute decision as it was originally AJ Styles who was set to make the jump. The decision essentially ended the long term plans for his feud with Randy Orton over the WWE Championship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Being a Raw superstar is not the only reason for the frustration, however. The Wyatt Family leader is upset that the WWE has been consistently telling him one thing only for the opposite to happen. For instance, WWE kept changing their minds about him walking out of WrestleMania with the WWE Title.

The report states that Bray’s frustration has led to him becoming vocally upset backstage.

Not only does the decision to put Bray on Raw end the feud with Orton, but it completely gives away the results of the upcoming House of Horrors match with The Viper at Payback. Unless WWE makes a stipulation that puts the winner of the match on Smackdown and the loser on Raw (as they did with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho), Randy Orton is winning this match.

There’s literally zero chance Raw gets both the Universal and WWE Champion on their roster.

On top of all of this, rumors are stating that WWE doesn’t even know what the House of Horrors match will be. They ran a poll on WWE.com asking fans what they’d like to see in a House of Horrors match.

I’m guessing lots of projections.

Stone Cold was even critical of the handling of Orton and Wyatt’s WrestleMania feud.

Now with Bray on Raw his ceiling gets much lower. Considering his first program appears to be with Finn Balor, there is a real danger of Wyatt falling back into the pattern of threatening his opponents with mind games and spooky gimmicks only to lose the blow off match to the feud.

This feels like a big set back for someone who only a few months ago defeated John Cena and AJ Styles on the same night.

MORE WWE:

Time For A Black Superstar To Be The Face Of The WWE

Lana Taking Another WWE Star’s Gimmick?

WWE Raw Star Expecting First Child