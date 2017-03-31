Bray Wyatt Returns With A Haunting Message For Randy Orton

Randy Orton appeared before the Smackdown LIVE crowd to explain his actions over the past few weeks. The Viper basically restated everything that he said two weeks ago when he told Bray Wyatt that he had only become his pal so that he could infiltrate the Wyatt family and destroy it from the inside.

The Royal Rumble winner stated that he wanted to take away everything that mattered to Wyatt before taking his Championship at WrestleMania. As Orton beamed with confidence, Bray Wyatt appeared on the jumbotron to deliver an evil message of his own.

“Sister Abigail was the Spawn of Satan and she was forged in Hell itself. She still beats in the black hearts. She has bestowed her powers upon me. Now I am the lord of lords. The all powerful. The all knowing. It is my duty to purge the infidels, and I’ll star with you. She lives through me now. I’m born again, Randy. In her ashes I baptize myself.”

Wyatt, who was apparently still laying in the ashes of his burned down barn, picked up the ashes and rubbed them all over his body before yelling out “follow the buzzards.”

To recap, Randy Orton burned down Bray Wyatt‘s barn and his already dead sister’s remains to take away all of Bray’s supernatural powers, but Bray revealed that burning those remains only released more powers into his body and his twice baked potato sister has turned him into a demigod.

Got it? Great.

Randy will face Bray for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

As for the rest of WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

