Bray Wyatt May Actually Be Delusional

Bray Wyatt is the kookiest guy in WWE. The Eater of Worlds has a long list of idiosyncrasies including walking on his hands, vacantly laughing, and cutting promos in iambic pentameter. But for his biggest quirk? He loses. A lot.

According to the Internet Wrestling Database, Wyatt has only won 30% of his career WWE matches. When Uproxx asked the Bray about his tendency to lose quite a bit, he swatted the insinuation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is that true? Do y’all really believe that? What are you talking about? You don’t know. You don’t know. So shh! Shut up, all of you, shut up! Shut up! … I was just World Champion. I was a Tag Team Champion last year,” claimed Bray.

The Eater of Worlds went on to count all 3 matches he’s won this year to fortify his case.

“I beat Randy Orton, I beat Seth Rollins, I beat Finn Bálor on Monday. What are y’all talking about? What are you talking about? You don’t know. You don’t know,” dismissed Wyatt.

Are we crazy for even noticing his horrendous record or is he crazy for thinking it’s not a thing? His interview with Uproxx was the day before SummerSlam in that time, Bray lost 2 more pay-per-view matches to Finn Balor.

Before we go into detail it’s worth underlining 2 facts. First, Bray is a heel. Heels exist only to lose matches. However (and secondly), for Bray, he does have a winning record at WWE pay-per-view in his career (53%). Yet, it does feel like it could be a far worse number. But why?

Bray feels like he’s losing all of the time because we want him to win. To be a Bray Wyatt fan takes gumption. Unlike being a Roman Reigns fan or Brock Lesnar fan, our guy isn’t built to be invincible. So it’s more so our own frustration that he isn’t winning more that contributes to our own narrative of “Bray Never Wins.”

So yes, Bray loses big matches. But compared to many other WWE Superstars Bray is highly successful. In the name of perspective, compare Bray to other bad guys – like the Miz or Kevin Owens, not the face of the company, Roman Reigns.

But we’re not letting Bray off the hook just yet. While he may flippantly dispose of fan’s argument against his status in the business, he has been disappointing. And while we may not have the numbers to back that up, we can safely argue that his programs with his foes are nearly identical. Creatively seating, WWE, and Bray have gotten lazy.

So we’ll hold you accountable for that, Mr. Wyatt, but the indictment that you lose all the time is, indeed, logically flawed.