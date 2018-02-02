Bray Wyatt Hunts for WWE Action Figures at Wal-Mart

Here’s a new one to add to your memory: Bray Wyatt, action figure hunter.

While the “Eater of Worlds” has been struggling to find his way on television a bit over the last several months, one thing that he doesn’t have a hard time finding is action figures. Specifically, WWE action figures of himself.

This story is one you’ve gotta hear to believe, and it comes courtesy of Rob Schamberger. If you’re not familiar with Schamberger, well, you probably are and just don’t realize it. He’s the excellent artist who does original paintings for WWE which are often featured on art prints and t-shirts.

Of late, WWE has been putting Schamberger’s artwork on the cards of action figures, and some members of his extended family have apparently been on the hunt for said action figures for their family collection. Specifically, Schamberger’s grandmother in law.

The crazy part is that she was looking for some of these figure at a Wal-Mart recently and had a hard time locating them. Who did she run into and get help from in location the WWE figures? Bray Wyatt himself.

Here’s the story, courtesy of Schamberger himself (complete with photograph).

.@KatyWrites’ stepmother’s mom randomly met @WWEBrayWyatt at @Walmart and had him sign one of my figures. Here’s the text I got about it! pic.twitter.com/InJ1Imm4eM — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 31, 2018

AND they took a selfie! pic.twitter.com/aWNNunT4Tc — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) January 31, 2018

No word yet on if this photo will be featured on the People of Wal-Mart website but it definitely should be.

