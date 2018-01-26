Braun Strowman’s WrestleMania 34 Opponent Looks To Be Set

It was a breakout year for Braun Strowman in 2017, and the WWE RAW star has continued the momentum into 2018. Now, we might have an idea as to who he will be paired up with at the biggest show of the year in just over two months.

While Strowman gets ready to face Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a triple threat at this Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV, Strowman is reportedly being penciled in for another title match at WrestleMania 34.

However, it won’t be the Universal title Strowman wrestles for in New Orleans this April. According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Strowman and The Miz will go head to head for the Intercontinental championship in a bout that is expected to receive more attention than any Intercontinental title match in quite some time.

According to reports, Miz was put over Reigns relatively cleanly this past Monday to give him some momentum and credibility as he heads into this big program with Strowman. Interestingly, Miz and Strowman are two of the biggest breakout stars of the last couple of years for WWE. While Strowman used the roster split to break away from the Wyatt Family and become a star in his own right, Miz has been arguably the best heel in WWE for several years now.

There has been talk in WWE that perhaps Strowman should go over and win the Universal title at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. While not impossible (this is a business where plans always change, after all), WWE still seems set on Reigns vs. Lesnar for the top RAW belt at WrestleMania.

In all honesty, it’s hard to imagine that WWE would pivot away from Reigns vs. Lesnar being for the Universal title at this stage. While it’s been evident for several months now that Lesnar’s title reign has run its course, the company has been set on a Reigns/Lesnar showdown for the title for a year now and have resisted all efforts to change plans along the way. The idea that they would do so this late in the ballgame seems unlikely.