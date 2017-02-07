Braun Strowman VS Roman Reigns Set For Fastlane

When Braun Strowman cost Roman Reigns the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble, it looked like Reigns might have found his Wrestlemania opponent. However, it looks like we won’t have to wait until Mania to see these two beasts settle their differences.

After Strowman destroyed four local jobbers on RAW, he went searching for Mick Foley to demand more competition. Foley obliged the Monster Among Men’s request and announced that Strowman would face off against Roman Reigns at Fastlane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The bigger implications of this match seem to make the rumored Roman Reigns and Undertaker match at Wrestlemania more likely.

Who would you like to see The Big Dog step into the ring with at Wrestlemania 33?

MORE WWE: Update On Hulk Hogan’s Return/Leaning Into A Roman Reigns Heel Turn / Randy Orton On The WrestleMania Match “Everyone Wants To See”/ Ultimate Warrior’s Wife Signs WWE Contract /