Braun Strowman’s WrestleMania Plans Reportedly Set

Braun Stowman is far better at destroying things than he is a collecting them. But at WrestleMania 34, he’ll likely have the opportunity to nab the Intercontinental Championship.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE‘s plans to have Braun Strowman challenge The Miz for his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. This piggybacks reports from last month that WWE was indeed heading in this direction. With this in mind, WWE will likely use Elimination Chamber as a way to ignite their WrestleMania feud.

If this proves to be true, this denotes some savvy booking on WWE’s part. The Miz is one of WWE’s most valuable employees, as he is able to consistently elevate his opponent. As the company’s top heel, the Miz’s role is to make babyfaces look good as they dismantle him.

Demolishing opponents (and inanimate objects) is Strowman’s forte and now that he is a babyface WWE can fully unleash him. However, this means that he will not win the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday. However, he was never expected to, as all indicators point to that honor being preserved for Roman Reigns.

Even more, Strowman explicitly mentioned on the latest episode of Raw that he’ be seeing The Miz and Miztourage at WrestleMania this was hardly a slip of the big man’s tongue.

Not only will Strowman flourish in a program with the Miz, but he’ll also be seeking his first championship in WWE. While he’s had a couple brushes with the Universal Championship, they weren’t in situations that agreed with him actually winning. However, Strowman’s trophy case may soon be getting its first prize.

From this vantage point, WWE will be hard pressed to remove the Intercontinental Championship from the Miz. But they may not be able to resist the idea of Strowman triumphing in the most violent of manners to earn his first championship in WWE. With the Miz being so good at his job and Strowman being so good at being a monster, there’s a natural juxtaposition here that WWE could ride for a long-term feud.

This could be a lot of fun.