Braun Strowman Says Fans Give Him Goosebumps, Talks Beating Lesnar

WWE heads to Omaha, Nebraska on Monday night for a live edition of RAW. With only a few weeks until No Mercy, there’s a lot on the table during tonight’s broadcast.

The man who will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal title at No Mercy, Braun Strowman, sat down with the Omaha World Herald to discuss his ever changing role in WWE and the changes that 2017 has brought on for him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You could argue there has been no other man in the company that has benefited from the WWE brand split over the last year as much as Strowman. Once a minor player in Bray Wyatt’s Wyatt Family, Strowman has evolved into a massive crowd favorite and someone the company could truly be built around.

There are few people on the roster that seem to garner the universal applause from the crowd that Strowman does. Never being subject to the 50/50 reactions like a John Cena or Roman Reigns, Strowman is a guy the fans love cheering on. And he sure has noticed those cheers. Strowman told the World Herald about how he feels when he makes his entrance and hears the fans in attendance.

“Oh man, that’s the whole thing. That’s everything. I talked with some of the older guys, the veterans and stuff. I can see why no one ever wants to leave this business. When you hit a big move or your music hits and you go out and 12,000 people lose their minds. I just gave myself goosebumps thinking about it. There’s no feeling that can match that. The power that you feel. I’m in control. Everyone’s looking at me. This is my time. It’s one of a kind.”

Many have felt Strowman versus Lesnar for the title is a match that could have headlined WrestleMania. Given Strowman’s surge in popularity, putting the title on him would be a great move for WWE, even if the betting odds still seem to say Lesnar will retain the title and hold it until WrestleMania time.

Even so, Strowman had some harsh words for his No Mercy opponent and what comes next.

“Next is taking that title from Brock Lesnar. With no mercy. It’s no difference from any match to this. Give the crowd everything I have. The Monster will prevail.”

Out of character, Strowman spoke of his love for wrestling growing up and converting his father into a fan recently.

“I was a pretty big fan growing up as a kid. Hulkamania. All that. I fell off a little bit after my high school years, but it came back crashing into my life, and now it is my life,” Strowman explained.

“My dad, he didn’t really like wrestling when I was growing up. Now, it’s funny. He’s hooked. My mom calls and tells me about him watching. I can remember him yelling at the TV watching football games. I got to bring them to Wrestlemania. It’s awesome to bring my wrestling family together with real family.”