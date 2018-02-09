Braun Strowman Comments on Brock Lesnar Punching Him in the Head

If you missed the Universal title match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at Royal Rumble, you missed a good one.

The bout was physical in a way that many WWE matches never achieve. And we’re not just talking these two working stiff, we’re talking Lesnar getting angry and punching Strowman in the head kind of stiff.

Now, we can’t imagine anyone would ever want to be punched for real by the former UFC heavyweight champion, but Strowman isn’t just anyone. And he spoke of the incident in a recent interview with the Daily Star.

“Any time Brock and I are in the ring it’s very physical. You’re talking about two larger-than-life human beings who are fighting for dominance. Stuff happens. It’s a contact sport – it’s not tennis. We’re not going out there to slap a ball around, we’re going out there to beat each other up. That’s what we did.”

In case you missed the stiff punch, or if you just want to relive this haymaker, here it is once again.

If you want to know why Lesnar tagged Strowman for real, you have to rewind a bit to see that immediately prior, Braun had hit him with a pretty stiff knee to the dome, which also prompted Brock to scream “Slow the f— down!”

Braun also acknowledged during the interview with the Star that wrestlers such as him are not as common in wrestling as they once were. Overall, the size of your average pro wrestler has gotten a lot smaller since the big man’s heyday in the 1980s and earlier. We’ve also got to assume that the amount of wrestlers crazy enough to not be upset about receiving a blow to the head from Brock Lesnar are also substantially lower than they once might have been.

“I’m a dying breed, considering how fast-paced the sport has become with the cruiserweights and guys like AJ Styles who can go out there and do these crazy, unbelievable things,” Strowman said.