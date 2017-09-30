Bradley Cooper Offered Role as Vince McMahon in Upcoming Biopic

The upcoming biopic on the life of Vince McMahon just potentially grew by leaps and bounds.

PWInsider is reporting that the role of Mr. McMahon has been offered to Bradley Cooper. Having starred in films such as The Hangover, American Sniper, and Silver Linings Playbook, Cooper would give the film an instant dose of mainstream credibility, not to mention major studio hype. The goal of the project is to land some big name stars right away to give the biopic some momentum.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film, tentatively titled Pandemonium (though working titles often change in Hollywood), is being co-produced by TriStar Pictures and WWE Studios. There is no tentative completion date as of right now. The IMDB page for the film lists Glenn Ficarra and John Requa as directors, with Craig A. Williams listed as the writer.

If Cooper turns down the role, there will certainly be many others who would like to land it. John Cena has even mentioned in the past that he would be interested in the role, though it would probably be less than desirable from a studio standpoint to have a current wrestler playing the WWE boss due to the immersion factor being lost on the viewer. Imagine Tom Brady playing Roger Goodell in a Goodell biopic.

That said, Cena did read the script, and he said, “I love the story. The words jump off the page. I certainly know and admire the man, he’s literally one of my heroes. He’s a friend, a father a mentor. Whoever does that, they have a wonderfully crafted challenge in front of them. Because he is one of a kind.”

TriStar landed the rights to produce the film in April 2017, with WWE and the McMahon family giving it the go-ahead and their blessing. Linda McMahon has been quoted as saying she doesn’t think the project will ever see the light of day, but landing a big name actor like Bradley Cooper would certainly almost guarantee a release.

Some details on the McMahon biopic script have previously leaked online. While different media outlets have disagreed with where the film would begin (the Wrestling Observer claims Vince’s early life in North Carolina, while PWInsider has claimed it would begin during the 1970s), there are some juicy tidbits on what is included. The script reportedly touches on Vince’s past infidelities, his rivalry with Ted Turner during the WWF vs. WCW days, steroid use, and his initial purchase of the WWWF from his father.