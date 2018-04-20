Jonathan Coachman Off Raw Announce Team

After just three months at RAW’s announce table, Jonathan Coachman is being replaced by Booker T.

The reasons for the switch are still unknown, but according to Coachman, this was part of a longer plan he envisioned upon rejoining WWE in early 2018.

News officially broke when Booker T himself confirmed to Brad Gilmore that he’d be coming back to RAW’s commentary team on Monday, April 23rd.

Booker’s announcement leads to speculation on what inspired WWE’s decision, but before any crackpot theories could gain steam, Coachman put them to rest.

Apparently not. @BookerT5x is telling the truth. He will be doing commentary Monday. But I have a feeling it’s ALL for a good reason. #vision #crosspromotion. @WorldLongDrive https://t.co/uXjzsXPiqx — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) April 20, 2018

Yes. I laugh people think there are all of these conspiracy theories and made of stories. It’s no big deal. I have been talking about it for months. Me and @BookerT5x talked about this when I came back. It helps everybody. Head down and do work. That’s what we do https://t.co/XJCarrmxBH — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) April 20, 2018

Thank you. Yes and no. Read my timeline. When I left espn my vision was to try and bring different, diverse groups of people together with a common love of sports and sports entertainment. This is first step. It’s about fun and enjoyment. Very simple. Everybody wins https://t.co/ASDGWosdmn — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) April 20, 2018

Since being rotated off of the RAW desk, Booker T has still been prominent on pay-per-view Kickoff shows. However now he’s back and Coachman seems to be teasing a personal project for the company.

Coachman left WWE in 2008 for ESPN. Coachman was a regular for the Disney subsidiary, but in 2015, he was the primary conduit between WWE and ESPN as the latter begin filling in more of the former’s content. It looks like that was just an appetizer for Coachman as he now is back full time with his old company.

