Welcome Back: Bobby Lashley Returns to WWE

For the first time in over a decade, Bobby Lashley is back in WWE.

The 41-year old mountain of muscle interrupted Elias sing along to booming elation from the New Orleans crowd. Rocking new music but the same impeccable physique, Lashley disposed of Elias with his patented power.

Lashley has been rumored for a return to the company ever since he left Impact Wrestling in January.

Known as “The Dominator,” Lashley first signed a developmental deal with the WWE in 2004 and debuted on SmackDown a year later. Standing at six-foot-two, 245 pounds and incredibly muscular, Lashley has quickly pushed up the ranks and given shots at the World Heavyweight Championship and a brief run with the United States Championship in his first year with the company.

In December 2006 Lashley won the ECW World Championship after moving to the revived brand. He headlined WrestleMania 23 in April 2007 in the “Battle of the Billionaires” match where he faced Umaga with future president Donald Trump in his corner. After a feud with Vince McMahon, Lashley was drafted to the Monday Night Raw brand and competed for the WWE Championship against John Cena.

Lashley was released from the company in February 2008 after being off television for six months as he recovered from injury. He joined Impact Wrestling in a full-time capacity in 2014 and went on to be one of the promotion’s top draws as he won the Impact World Heavyweight Championship four times.

Along with his resurgence in the wrestling business, Lashley has established himself as a strong competitor in the world of mixed martial arts. He holds a 15-2 professional record since his MMA debut in 2008.



However, if current rumors hold true, Lashley will need his MMA background.

According to Cagesideseats, Lashley will be one of Brock Lesnar’s next challengers for the Universal Championship. Some indicators point to that happening at SummerSlam, but at this point, we can only offer speculation.

Rumors leading into WrestleMania asserted Lesnar’s WWE contract was set to expire after ‘Mania. This amplified the feelings of Lesnar leaving WWE as they coupled with UFC President Dana White’s outward claims that Lesnar’s return to the octagon was imminent.

But WWE Lesnar’s return official with this statement: