Report: NXT Title Holder Injured at Live Event on Sunday

WWE NXT is preparing for one of their biggest shows of the year in just a few weeks, NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, but a Sunday injury may put one of their champions in doubt for that event.

Bobby Fish, one half of the NXT tag team champions alongside Kyle O’Reilly, apparently suffered a knee injury during a match in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday. Fish and O’Reilly, part of the Undisputed Era, were wrestling Heavy Machinery on the show when the injury occurred.

According to fans in attendance, following the apparent injury, the match was rushed to a finish. Immediately following the match, Fish was checked on by WWE personnel and helped to the back. He was not able to walk entirely on his own.

Hope Bobby Fish is ok. Tweaked his knee & O’Riley had to finish solo against Heavy Machinery. Drake’s mic went out too, but they called an audible and had Cole run out to distract Otis so Bobby could roll him up for the win. Fish had to be helped to the back too #NXTIndy — Tyler Edwards (@Und3rAverageJoe) March 5, 2018

The extent of the injury isn’t known at this time, so we don’t want to speculate too much on what the severity could be. Knee injuries are a funny thing in that sometimes the most gruesome looking injuries end up being minor and the most minor looking injuries end up being the worst. They are virtually impossible to diagnosis or predict until medical scans occur.

Following a very successful run on the independent circuit as ReDRagon, Fish and O’Reilly have quickly become big time players as part of NXT alongside Adam Cole in the Undisputed Era. A major injury right now would be unfortunate due to the momentum the group has been garnering as part of a resurgent NXT roster.

Hopefully Bobby Fish receives some good news this week and we can look forward to seeing him compete at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans during WrestleMania weekend.