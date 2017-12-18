Bludgeon Brothers Destroy Breezango at Clash of Champions

The Bludgeon Brothers, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, continued their path of destruction at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday night.

The duo took on Tyler Breeze and Fandango (Breezango) in what has become an all too rare in-ring appearance from the Fashion Files partners. Heading into the match, it was pretty clear that this probably wouldn’t be much of a contest given the monster (no pun intended) push that Harper and Rowan are rightfully getting. I mean, how can you not love these guys and their entrance?

Videos by PopCulture.com

The match started with Breeze in the ring and Fandango backing off the ring apron in fear. Breeze fought back, bringing Fandango back to the ring an eventually into the match. The action spilled to the outside where Breezango was absolutely destroyed.

Back in the ring, Fandango was destroyed by Harper and Rowan as the announcers wondered if there was a mercy rule. Shortly thereafter, Fandango took the pinfall and the Bludgeon Brothers stood victorious yet again. It’s only a matter of time before these two get a tag team title opportunity, as WWE have built them up as a

They got on the microphone after the bout, touting that this is the end of the beginning and the beginning of the end.