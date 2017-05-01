Billy Corgan Purchases Legendary Wrestling Company

Despite all his rage, Smashing Pumpkins front man, Billy Corgan, is getting back in the cage. According to PWInsider.com the disgruntled former TNA President has agreed in principle to purchase the legendary National Wrestling Alliance. As confirmed with multiple sources, the deal in place would see Corgan purchase the name, rights, trademarks to the NWA as well as the rights and possession of the NWA championship belt.

The NWA has been in operation since 1948 and was once the governing body for many wrestling federations including ECW, WCW, WCCW and New Japan. The promotion’s historic Championship has been held by such legends as Lou Thesz, Harley Race, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat and Sting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Corgan, a long time wrestling fan and promoter in the Chicago area, seemed primed to take over TNA last year until gross mismanagement led to a buyout of his services. After being ousted, Corgan discussed his relationship with former TNA Chairwoman, Dixie Carter, in an interview with PWInsider. (via CageSideSeats).

“She survived Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, Dutch Mantel, Bruce Prichard, and Jeff Jarrett, and now, by extension, Billy Corgan. Okay, so if add up those list of people that she, quote-unquote… survived, then you say, “what makes a person want to do that? And I think the simplest answer is the truest answer. You have somebody so desperate to be in that spot that they will literally do anything, say anything, be anything, and rub anybody out of the way, to maintain that spot.”

He also addressed the untrue myth that she is “dumb and easily worked”.

“She gets you to believe something about her that’s not true, and maybe gets you to underestimate her intelligence, her ruthlessness, that she can still somehow come out on top. And the fact that she’s willing to be so publicly humiliated, repeatedly, I think shows you how deeply she’s invested in the public personality or the public opportunity that she wants to have. Don’t ask me the deeper psychology because I am not a psychologist, but I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been in the entertainment business for 30 years.”

Many in TNA were reportedly pleased to work with Corgan and Jeff Hardy even stated he would have probably never have left had Corgan stayed in power.

“Oh fore sure. If Billy was still the President and he owned the company, I’m pretty sure I’d still be there because I get along with Billy great. He is so open minded and he was out there when we filmed Delete or Decay and he was great. He had great ideas and he was out there all night until the sun came up. That said a lot to me so fore sure, if Billy owned the company I’m sure I’d still be under contract. I was excited, to continue to move forward, but oh well, it’s done now so I’m looking forward to future possibilities.”

Could the NWA under Corgan’s leadership possibly rise to become competition for WWE, Impact Wrestling and ROH or at the very least a viable place for big name superstars to find employment?

MORE WWE: Hall of Famer Sting Returns To The Ring / Hulk Hogan Wants To Join The Bullet Club / Kevin Nash Comments On X-Pac’s Well-Being