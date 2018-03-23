Bill Goldberg Opens the Door to Another Wrestling Match

If there’s one thing that wrestling fans have drilled into their minds, it’s to never say never. After all, we just saw Daniel Bryan cleared to return to the ring.

We now find ourselves in another situation where that old saying can be applied. Bill Goldberg may want to wrestle one more match.

We’re just one year removed from Goldberg walking into WrestleMania 33 as the Universal Champion and losing to Brock Lesnar. He had a great comeback, returning at the 2016 Survivor Series and sticking around until Mania, and he’ll cap that run a year ago off with an induction into this year’s class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Goldberg spoke to the Washington Post about his Hall of Fame induction, and the topic of another match was brought up.

“Do I want to roll the dice again? I don’t know. I’ll quote one of the most famous movies that I was ever in, ‘Santa’s Slay’: It ain’t over ’til I say it’s over,” Goldberg said.

WWE fans have proved to be very vocal in the past at Hall of Fame inductions, so whether he had said this or not, it was a near certainty that the fans would chant “one more match” during his induction speech. The odds of the 51 year old stepping into the squared circle one more have certainly just gone up.

One of the reasons that Goldberg stepped back into the ring a little over a year ago was so that his young son could see him perform. When Goldberg was tearing up WCW and winning the world championship there during the 1990s, having a child was several years off. Goldberg married his wife in 2005, a year after his original run with WWE ended at WrestleMania XX.

Goldberg addressed his final appearance at the RAW after WrestleMania last year where he was able to bring his song into the ring with him on the show, noting, “The angle was real and it was touching and it was true. I kind of left it all out there. It was a cleansing experience. I owe it all to Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar. They gave me the opportunity to be one of the coolest dads in the world and they didn’t have to do that.”