Update on Big Cass’ Knee Officially Makes Injury a Puzzle

Big Cass’ injury is one of the more confusing subplots in WWE right now. Reports have indicated the SmackDown star’s knee problems are part of a storyline with Daniel Bryan. However, the 30-year old may be genuinely hurt.

This appeared to be the case last week when Cass was forced to exit multiple matches during WWE’s European tour. But the Wrestling Observer Newsletter asserted that it was all part of WWE’ Show. And now, PWInsider is refuting those claims.

“Nothing is working for Colin Cassidy right now. He’s back on crutches. From what I understand he’s going to go check out to see if he needs ACL surgery again. If that’s the case, that is bad, bad news for him,” said Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite Audio.

Cass’ injury forced him to miss his Money in the Bank qualifying match with Samoa Joe. Instead of that contest, WWE rolled out Daniel Byan vs. Jeff Hardy, with the winner taking on Joe next week for the final spot at MITB.

While PWInsider’s report sounds damning for the health of Big Cass, there are a few things that need to be pointed out. First, Cass’ injury was exacerbated at the hands of Bryan. Sick of taking gratuitous beatdowns, Bryan decided to inflict his own damage by targeting Cass’ surgically repaired knee. In the days that followed, as we mentioned, Cass literally limped away in the middle of several matches.

This all could be WWE adding an extra layer of story to the Bryan/Cass feud. Now the table is set for Cass to exact his revenge on Bryan an cost him his match next week with Joe. In doing so, Cass would rob Daniel Bryan and his fans of a WWE Championship opportunity, thus making him all the more hateable.

There is the chance that Cass did suffer a legitimate setback, too. Having just returned from ACL surgery, it’s not impossible to think that he’s aggravated the healing process and WWE, as PWInsider suggests, is set to have him evaluated by their medical staff.

And the third and final factor is the rumored backstage heat on Cass. Despite being told no by Vince CMma and WWE officials, Cass went off script n a segment a few Smackdowns ago. This blatant disregard for chain of commander has said to have landed Cass in hot water and the stripping of opportunities was said to be part of Cass’ atonement.

The reality of this situation is that we don’t know/ In recent months, WWE has made a concerted effort to seal up leaks while re-committing themselves to kayfabe. If Cass is indeed hurt, then we’ll know in due time. But if he’s healthy you can bank of him ruining Daniel Bryan’s match next week.

