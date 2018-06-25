Becky Lynch Says She’s Been Pushing for Women’s Tag Team Division for a Year

Becky Lynch refuses to give up hope.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion said in a recent interview at Ace Comic Con in Seattle, Washington on Friday that she has been actively pushing for a women’s tag team division with WWE officials for over a year.

“Been pitching it for a year, maybe two,” Lynch said.

Her idea for the hypothetical division would be to have one championship title be defended on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live! and NXT with the champs traveling between brands to take on new challengers. She pointed out that given the amount of women on the main roster (13 on Raw, 12 on SmackDown), having a format similar to the men’s tag team division wouldn’t be viable.

“Right now numbers wise I don’t think we’d have enough women to have one on each brand,” Lynch said. “So what I think would be pretty cool is if they were traveling, and not between Raw and SmackDown but NXT too. And then you’d have a huge, huge range of women that you could go against, so many possibilities. And I think that would get people excited to watch any of the brands because you wouldn’t know when people would be showing up.”

Adding in the 10 women on NXT’s television roster would give this hypothetical women’s tag division 35 potential wrestlers, more than enough for a healthy and competitive division.

Lynch isn’t the only woman on the roster to have brought up th idea before. Back in April a WWE.com wrote an article about potential “controversial” decisions Paige could make after taking over as Monday Night Raw general manager, one of which was creating a Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Nikki Bella saw the story and tweeted at Paige that she and sister Brie Bella would happily join the blue brand to compete for those.

“Hey @RealPaigeWWE 🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️👯‍♀️ Brie and I would love to put the SnapBack, Nike kicks, jersey, flannel, headband, and twin power back on in that WWE ring! Feeling pretty ICONIC….,” she wrote, mentioning the IIconics duo of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in the process.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported in early June that despite rumors on social media, WWE wasn’t looking at starting a new division.

“There’s been no talk of a WWE Women’s Tag Team Division at this point. I don’t know where that got started, but no,” he wrote.

WWE actually had a women’s tag team championship once before. Back in 1983 Velvet McIntyre and Princess Victoria were named the first-ever WWF Women’s Tag Team Champions after the World Wrestling Federation broke off from the National Wrestling Alliance. The titles existed up until 1989 when the company abandoned the concept. Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, known as The Glamour Girls, were the last recognized champions.