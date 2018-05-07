Backlash: Roman Reigns Conquers Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns stood tall to end Backlash on Sunday, defeating Samoa Joe via a spear at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Joe started off with a huge head of steam, jumping Reigns before the bell and beating him outside the ring. He then tossed his opponent through one of the announce tables, which Michael Cole kept calling a “cheap shot” afterwards.

Samoa Joe heinously assaults Roman Reigns before the bell #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/T3kY1AHG1P — 🍦Jeremy🍦 (@Jeremy1P1) May 7, 2018

Joe then wore Reigns down with a number of holds, shouting at him that nobody wanted him around and that he should go away. The fans at the Prudential Center were unhappy, chanting “Roman Sucks!” and “This is Boring!” as the minutes wore on.

Reigns finally broke free from Joe and planted “The Samoan Submission Machine” with a spinebuster for a two count. The former champ went for a Superman Punch, which Joe countered into a Coquina Clutch. Reigns escaped, went for the Drive By on the ooutside but Joe locked in the submission again. After a roll-through, Reigns connected with a Superman Punch, followed by a spear. But Joe’s foot was too close to the rope, and he lifted it up in order to stop the count.

Reigns went for another Spear, Joe countered, Roman rolled through the submission for a two count. Reigns another roll-up, only to get caught in the Coquine Clutch yet again. “The Big Dog” appeared to be out cold, but he managed to get up long enough to roll to the ropes.

In the final sequence, Joe went for his Muscle Buster finisher, but Reigns escaped and hit another spear for the win.