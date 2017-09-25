WWE Announces Huge Debut Date For Asuka

In just a few weeks of vignettes, Asuka has already become the most highly anticipated NXT call up to date. We know she’s coming to RAW, but we didn’t know when. Well, we do now.

WWE released another great video package for Asuka during last night’s No Mercy which concluded with the NXT legends debut date: October 22 at TLC. The pay-per-view introduction turns Asuka’s hype train into more like a tsunami. It’s clear, once she arrives, WWE will be aggressively booking her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asuka debuted in NXT in October of 2015. she has yet to lose a match. Her reign has championed is a historical one at it has lasted over 500 days, smashing CM Punk’s record. In an interview with the USA Today’s For The Win, Triple H spoke about the importance of Asuka in WWE.

“It’s the faith to say that you’re that person and to say that if you hold that championship that the belief is there in you to lead a division or a company or a group and to be in that position. For somebody like her, here’s that faith for that long of a period of time and we’re not beating you, we’re keeping a championship on you and keeping it fresh. That’s a pretty bold statement of how good you are.”

In fact, Asuka has been in high demand by Vince McMahon and Co. for some time now, but Triple H pleaded to let her continue to anchor his NXT.

“I would never want to limit someone’s growth or their opportunities, but when Vince brought it up to me, I said the one person we can’t afford to lose is Asuka. You could take everybody else you want to take – and trust me, he did – but I needed her as an anchor. If I lose her and everybody else, I’m doomed,” Triple H admitted.

Well, now it looks like it will be RAW’s women’s division that is doomed. Asuka may be Champion in a very short amount of time.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!