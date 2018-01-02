Asuka Is the New Favorite to Win the Women’s Royal Rumble

If betting on sports is questionable, then betting on professional wrestling is like playing the personal finance version of Russian Roulette. However, if you really want to, you can bet on the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble. And now, there’s a new favorite atop oddsmakers’ board.

According to BetWrestling Asuka now carries the greatest mathematical* chance of winning the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. This comes to a just a few days after Ronda Rousey opened as a heavy favorite, but given that the former UFC Champion is nowhere to be seen in WWE, her participation in the Rumble is unlikely. Due to that uncertainty, Asuka has usurped Rousey as the safest bet to make.

Here’s the full list:

Asuka 13/8 (+162)

Ronda Rousey 7/4 (+175)

Paige 6/1 (+600)

Becky Lynch 7/1 (+700)

Nia Jax 10/1 (+1000)

Charlotte Flair 14/1 (+1400)

Sasha Banks 14/1 (+1400)

Bayley 16/1 (+1600)

Naomi 18/1 (+1800)

Alexa Bliss 20/1 (+2000)

Stephanie McMahon 20/1 (+2000)

Ironically, oddsmakers do a decent job of predicting what will actually transpire at WWE’s biggest event, sometimes earning spoiler considerations. But given we’re nearly a month from the actual Rumble, there’s too much time between now and then to consider Asuka winning a lock.

A convincing case could be made for Paige, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Becky Lynch to win the RUble, but seeing that Asuka is one of WWE’s bigger priorities at the moment her winning the Rumble may be an obvious decision. However, there’s’ always the chance that Ronda Rousey is a surprise entrant. If that does indeed happen, then there simply is not a better option as the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble winner.