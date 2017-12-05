Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks to Make WWE History

In the United States, WWE‘s Women’s Revolution will turn 3-years old in 2018. However, in the United Arab Emirates, it will take it’s first breath this Friday.

WWE heads to Abu Dhabi this weekend and will make history the moment the bell rings for the match between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. While the two Superstars have had plenty of matches in America, their contest in Abu Dhabi will be the first-ever WWE women’s wrestling match in United Arab Emirates’ history.

The women of WWE continue to knock out benchmark moments as the Women’s Revolution now enters the realm of geopolitics. Congrats to Alexa and Sasha for being lucky Superstars selected to transcend history.

This is just the latest addition to a litany of accomplishments by female Superstars over the past few years. Having already checked off the first female Hell in a Cell and Ladder Matches, WWE’s women’s division is now eyeing the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. While 2018 will likely host one, not both of those history-makers, either would be a great moment not just for women’s wrestling, but the entire industry.

As for now, let’s hope Bliss and Banks can steal the show in Abu Dhabi this Friday.