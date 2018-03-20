Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax Confirmed for WrestleMania 34

Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced yet another match for the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event on April 8 — Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will take on her former friend Nia Jax.

While the two have been off and on as friends for months, the feud picked back up last week when Royal Rumble winner Asuka announced she was taking on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, leaving Bliss without an opponent. After receiving some words of encouragement from Bliss, Jax went out to the ring on Raw and squashed a local jobber in about a minute.

But as she celebrated the camera cut to backstage, where Bliss and Mickie James could be heard saying awful things about Jax, from her body type to how they pretended to be her friend so she could protect Bliss’ championship reign. After being alerted that everyone in the arena could hear what they were saying, Bliss and James took off out the backdoor exit of the stadium, seconds before Jax entered the room and destroyed everything in sight.

Bliss and James entered the ring on Monday and pretended to apologize to Jax for what they said, calling it just “girl talk.” But the promo quickly changed when Bliss said she’s sorry she hadn’t done it sooner, and went right back to making fun of Jax.

Out came Asuka for a one-on-one match with Bliss. Late in the match Asuka locked in a ankle lock and held on for over a minute before Bliss could reach the rope. Bliss then rolled out of the ring to take the countout loss, preferring to fight another day. But then Jax’s music hit, and the “Irresistible Force” chased Bliss out of the arena after slamming James’s head against the ring apron.

Bliss then ran backstage and demanded Angle punish Jax for her actions, but Angle had other plans. Because he was embarrassed by what Bliss said about Jax, he believed Jax deserved an opportunity for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Bliss was left stunned by the announcement.

There are now four women’s matches announced for Wrestlemania. Along with Bliss versus Jax and Flair versus Asuka for their respective Women’s Championships, Ronda Rousey team up with Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed tag match. The show will also feature its first ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, featuring female wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT.