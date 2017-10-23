Alexa Bliss Continues Her Reign At WWE TLC

Alexa Bliss retained her WWE RAW women’s championship on Sunday night at WWE TLC in a bout against longtime veteran Mickie James. It was a great match that showed Bliss continues to be arguably the best all around performer in the WWE women’s division, and Mickie James can most certainly still hang with the next generation of female stars.

Prior to the match, Bliss was interviewed backstage and talked about how their feud has been built up. She got in some digs at James for her age and brought up how James called her “biscuit butt.” This had Alex declare “I like my butt, it’s cute.” Who are we to disagree?

The match itself was easily the best match James has had since returning to WWE, in my opinion. She was with Bliss every step of the way, and the duo traded offense pretty evenly throughout the bout. James wrestled the match in jeans, which was kind of funny since Bliss had made fun of her for wearing “mom jeans.” This pair of jeans was anything but mom jeans, though, with James looking to be in incredible shape.

There was several great spots in the match, but the one that really lead to the end was when Bliss knocked James off the top rope, allegedly aggrevating her injured shoulder. It looked like Bliss would capitalize as she went for the Twisted Bliss, but James was able to move.

James attempted a very brief comeback but it wasn’t to be. Bliss backed into the corner and begged her off, distracting her for a brief second and allowing Bliss to hit the DDT for the pinfall.

After the match, James was interviewed and sold the fact that she can still hang despite everything that has been said about her. She said that this wouldn’t be her last match for the WWE women’s championship, and the fans applauded her as she went up the ramp saying “you win some, you lose some.”