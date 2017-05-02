Alexa Bliss Makes Bold Declaration On RAW

New Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss, called out the entire Raw women’s division and began to run down each member of the women’s division, including former Champion, Bayley. Bliss said that while Raw used to home to a Queen, the Queen was dead. Bliss declared herself the WWE’s one and only goddess.

The 5ft of Fury then told a hilariously crushing story about Bayley’s family crying in the stands while Bliss defeated her in her home town. Bayley had enough and attacked the champ which led to a brawl and then an eight woman tag match between Bayley, Sasha, Dana Brooke and Mickie James against Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Emma.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The finish of the match saw Bliss once again get the best of Bayley by raking her eyes and hitting the DDT for her second straight victory over the former champion.

After less than a month, does the Raw women’s division already belong to Alexa Bliss? Despite all the hype for the WWE’s four horsewomen, it is Alexa who has become the first Raw and SmackDown women’s champion and quite possibly the best heel in the business.

MORE WWE: Hall of Famer Sting Returns To The Ring / Hulk Hogan Wants To Join The Bullet Club / Kevin Nash Comments On X-Pac’s Well-Being