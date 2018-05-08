Alexa Bliss Injury ‘Fake’ According to Nia Jax

Right as Backlash ended, WWE announced that Alexa Bliss had suffered a shoulder injury. But according to Nia Jax, that’s not the case.

After a fan accused Nia of injuring Bliss in their match, the RAW Women’s responded with a truth bomb.

“Haha!! If you haven’t heard. Alexa is perfectly fine. She couldn’t beat me in the ring, so she blamed it on a fake injury. Trust me, she is perfectly fine. She’s scheduled to be on tour, so you and all your troll friends can come worship your coward goddess,” wrote Jax.

It’s great to know that Bliss is healthy, but if this is the case, WWE either exaggerated or created an injury for her after Sunday’s show. However, that’s not exactly indictable as WWE tends to stretch the truth of Superstar’s health in the name of the dramatic effect.

Here’s what WWE ran with right after the show:

“NEWARK, N.J. — Alexa Bliss suffered an injury to her left shoulder during her Raw Championship Match at WWE Backlash against Nia Jax. Bliss is currently awaiting further medical evaluation. Stay with WWE.com for any updates on Bliss’ condition,” wrote WWE.

Bliss showed up on RAW to declare her Money in the Bank intentions, suggesting that if she was hurt, it was an issue that would be cleared up by the June 17 event.

While Nia isn’t on WWE’s medical staff, we’ll just have to take her word for it. Bliss did undergo cosmetic surgery recently and her match with Jax was her official return to action, maybe WWE feigned a shoulder injury to give her more time to recover or train. For now, consider Bliss questionable for next week’s RAW.

Her next in-ring appearance will likely come in a Money in the Bank qualifying contest later this month. We’ll keep you posted on Bliss’ health, but it sounds like the 4-time Women’s Champion may have avoided a serious injury.

WWE left room for Jax and Bliss to add another chapter to their rivalry, but it looks like everything will run through MITB and Jax won’t defend her title until Extreme Rules.