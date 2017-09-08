This WWE Superstar Helped Alexa Bliss Go from ‘Green’ to Golden

Women’s wrestling is in the middle of a hyper-evolution. The sport has turned in sex appeal in favor of wrestling ability. Gone are the days of models and the time of the wrestling technicians is among us. So for someone like Alexa Bliss who had no wrestling background upon coming to WWE, things were tough.

Luckily for her (and us), the best women’s wrestler of all time became her wrestling guardian angel. According to Bliss, it was Charlotte Flair who adopted Bliss as a metaphorical little sister when she arrived in NXT. Bliss explained the relationship on an appearance on Chasing the Glory with Lillian Garcia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I didn’t wrestle before coming here. There’s a respect thing here, you know what I mean? This whole business is based on respect and because I wasn’t wrestling in the indies beforehand, it was very hard to be accepted,” she said.

“Coming into NXT, Charlotte took me under her wing immediately and saw you know, how I wasn’t being accepted because of my background, they just saw me as another fitness model coming in and I had never done fitness modeling and it irked me so bad anytime anyone would call me a fitness model, you know what I mean?” she shared. “These girls were so good and they already knew, you know the fundamentals, they knew the psychology, they knew everything that I had just come into this, you know what I mean?”

Women like Sasha Banks and Bayley have been wrestling since they were teenagers, so for Bliss, her career began light years behind her peers.

“And one of the people that helped me a lot through that too was Shaul Guerrero. I became really close with Shaul in NXT and she always had my back for everything and she would help me as much as she could, Charlotte helped me as much as she could and they became my really good friends from that. It was super helpful because you know I had been in a locker room with girls my entire life, but when you go somewhere that you’re not used to, it’s kind of like a little bit of a culture shock,” she added.

For women, it used to be typical to arrive in WWE with little wrestling experience. But the culture has totally re-polarized. While Bliss didn’t explicitly mention it, her unconventional beginnings may have caused some hard times with other girls in the locker room. Hearing her speak about her early isolation makes us wonder if this is where her beef with Sasha Banks began.

While we may never know, we are certain that Bliss is unconditionally one of the best talents in WWE right now.