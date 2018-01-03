Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss Announced as First Pairing for WWE’s ‘Mixed Match Challenge’

Even though the Mixed Match Challenge is still two weeks away, it’s already over. WWE announced the first pairing for their Facebook Watch show and it’s a juxtaposition that’s so perfect that Mixed Match Challenge tournament is a mere formality.

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss have just made the first and scientifically unbeatable union in Mixed Match Challenge history. The news came after Kurt Angle personally arranged their wrestling marriage in the video above.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Mixed Match Challenge is set to debut on January 16, and if this is any indication of the show’s theme, then we’re in store for heaps of fun. At the moment we don’t know what the competition will look like. It could be wrestling matches, or it could be a reincarnation of Nickelodeon’s Double Dare. Regardless, the winning team will donate $100,000 to a charity of their choice.

MMC will air directly following SmackDown for the first quarter of 2018, and as mentioned the details are still a little abstract as to what the show will actually consist of. WWE released the following when their partnership with Facebook was announced:

“Each 20-minute episode will reflect a progressive approach to production, with elements optimized for mobile consumption, experimentation and social interaction, including the ability for the WWE Universe to engage with Superstars during the show. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to select matchups, match stipulations and more, on Facebook,” WWE revealed their official statement.

For now, expect more pairing to be pumped out by WWE in the coming days, But as already established, it won’t matter because Strowman and Bliss already possess an impeccable formula.