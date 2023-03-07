John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Match Announced During 'WWE Raw'
John Cena has officially hopped on the road to WrestleMania. After months of speculation, Cena made his planned return to the showcase of the Immortals official on Monday night's WWE Raw episode. Cena was making a special appearance since the show was being filmed at TD Garden in Boston, just around 30 minutes away from Cena's hometown of West Newbury, Massachusetts. Upon arriving to the ring, the 16-time world champion was interrupted by Austin Theory, the current WWE United States Champion.
Live during the USA Network broadcast, Theory issued a challenge for Cena — a 5-time U.S. Champion himself — to a match at WrestleMania 39, which will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1 and 2. Cena initially refused (and mocked the young WWE Superstar in the process), but, after more prodding from Theory and encouragement from the crowd, Cena accepted the bout.
Cena vs. Theory joins a WrestleMania card that already includes Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship), Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (for the WWE Raw Women's Championship), and Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. It's unclear which night the United States title bout will take place.
There were loads of reactions on Twitter to Cena accepting the challenge. Fans praised the grilling he gave the villain Theory, and it's clear to see who they're rooting for come WrestleMania 39.
