Alberto El Patron Only Has Lovely Things to Say About Paige and Her WWE Return

Breakups can get ugly. Breakups between wrestlers could be hideous. However, despite recently splitting with his fiance, Paige, Alberto El Patron only has nice things to say.

In a conference call, the former WWE Champion sang the praises of Paige and her dramatic return to WWE’s ring.

“It’s fantastic, it was just about time. I used to say this all the time, people forget that she had neck surgery, screws behind her neck. That’s the reason why she was out of the business and it takes time to recover from something like that and then she started working really hard for her big comeback, and now she’s there,” he said.

Paige’s injury cost her over a year. In her time away from the sport, she and El Patron developed a propensity to only make negative headlines. However, to the Anti-Diva’s credit, she looks to have put all of that behind her and is primed for a successful run in WWE. To El Patron, he expects nothing less.

“She’s doing what she has been doing since the beginning of her career in WWE. She’s killing it, she’s doing a fantastic job. I said it before and I’ll say it again, she has all the potential to be the most successful Diva of all time. We have to give her time,” said El Patron.

As a couple, Paige and El Patron were volatile, to say the least. However, their break up was subtle only being ratified by a short Snapchat video os Paige simply declaring she was single.

Not long after becoming a bachelorette, Paige made a thunderous return to WWE as the leader of Absolution. Joined by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Paige has to lead the group in a conquest of sorts against the women of RAW. At this moment, and likely for the foreseeable future, Paige is the most intriguing female Superstar in WWE. And if El Patron has anything to say about it, she’s just getting started.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]