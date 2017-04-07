Watch Alberto Del Rio Go On Drunken Rant Against WWE

When you’re drunk, that’s when the good stuff comes out. At least that’s what former WWE Champion and current Impact star, Alberto Del Rio, said yesterday on his Twitter account as he drunkenly ranted against his former employer, the WWE.

While former superstars ranting against the WWE is nothing new, it does pose a bit of a problem for Paige, who is currently still employed by the WWE.

Del Rio started by telling the audience, I love you guys for supporting us, but I don’t give a f*ck if you support us. And it was only downhill from there.

Walking the streets of New York with his fiance, Paige, Del Rio exclaimed, “I’m close to Stanford so I could go pay a visit to somebody. That’s where all the p**sies live.” And calling out Triple H (we’re assuming) by saying maybe I should go pay someone in Stanford a visit, “Hey big nose with the small d*ck.”

Other highlights include claiming he and Paige were getting married in June, despite the fact that they announced they would be getting married two weeks ago after Paige was the victim of a explicit image and video hack.

The Impact Wrestling star also threatened people who talked crap at him behind a keyboard as well as all the p*ssies who work for “that company in Stanford.” Del Rio also claimed that Paige wasn’t coming back to wrestling until he said she could and that she was pregnant, but both seemed to be a joke. We hope.

Paige, who is currently rehabbing from a neck injury, unsuccessfully attempted to shut down the Periscope session three times. She is still under contract with the WWE and WWE studios is partnering with The Rock to make a movie about her real-life family’s career in wrestling, which just has to make this whole thing pretty awkward, at best.

Speaking of awkward, you can watch Paige and Del Rio’s break up scene from the first episode of this season’s Total Divas, here.

