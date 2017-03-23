Alberto Del Rio Issues First Statement Since Paige Was Hacked

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Alberto Del Rio, who now goes by the name Alberto El Patron, will be pulling out of next weekend’s WrestleCon event in Orlando Florida due to the hacked photos and videos of Paige that were leaked onto the internet last week.

In pulling out of the WrestleMania weekend event, Alberto El Patron has made his first statement since the leak was made public.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Due to the invasion of our privacy, I need to be home with the person that needs me more at the moment and our family. Thanks for your support and I’ll be seeing you next time.”

El Patron had only weeks ago signed with Impact Wrestling, winning the World Championship on the night of his debut. He and Paige have been engaged since last year. While the WWE has only briefly made a nod to the incident, several former employees have come out in support of the injured WWE star.

Paige’s father recently posted a heartbreaking update about his concern for her mental health and personal safety and we have not heard a comment from the former Divas Champion since confirming that the video and photos had been posted without her consent.

MORE WWE:

Bayley Has Perfect Suggestion For A New RAW GM

Shawn Michaels Turned Down A WrestleMania Dream Match

Bray Wyatt Wants A RAW Superstar In The Wyatt Family