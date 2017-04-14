Alberto Del Rio Calls Out WWE For Bullying, Racism

Alberto Del Rio just learned how to use Periscope last week. His fiance, Paige, may have wished he hadn’t. After going on a drunken rant against WWE and Triple H while walking through New York City last week, Del Rio, who now goes by Alberto El Patron on Impact Wrestling, took to Periscope last night to praise his new employer and throw more arrows at the company that still employs his fiance.

This week, Alberto took his former employer to task on bullying and racism.

El Patron: I hope you guys watch Impact Wrestling. What a great show, right baby?

Paige: Yes.

El Patron: What an amazing company, right baby?

Paige: …

El Patron: No bullshit…

Paige: Yes.

El Patron: They don’t judge you depending on the color of your skin like in other places…

Paige: Baby I still work there!

El Patron: No, no, I’m not mentioning any names. Impact Wrestling. They don’t care if you’re brown, white, black – they treat you the same. They don’t care if you’re from Mexico, America, China, Russia or any other country. They treat you the same. They don’t do that bullsh*t anti-bullying campaign, “No Hate” campaign. They, you have to…

Paige: Can I just say they call it “perro-scope”?

El Patron: [laughs] “Perro-scope”, I love it… you have to preach with examples, Stamford. If you’re going to run an anti-bullying campaign, you have to stop bullying people. If you’re going to be running a “No Hate” campaign, you need to stop doing what you’re doing and judging people by the color of their skin.

The former WWE Champion didn’t stop there. He doubled down on the comments he previously made about Triple H being a p*ssy.

El Patron: This is my restaurant. This is my Cantinita. And I still believe Triple H has a big nose and no balls.

If you’re in San Antonio, this is the place to come. La Cantinita. Mexican place, my place. We are happy people, my wife and I – Paige and I. For all of you out there trying to break us: go f*** yourselves. Some people was saying stupid stuff about us, and about me saying stuff about Triple H. Triple H you’re a f***ing p*ssy, and I don’t have to be drunk to say this. You’re a p*ssy. You just married well. That’s all you did. You married well and you’re a p*ssy.

Come to La Cantinita and I’ll say it again. I don’t have to be drunk or sober. You’ve got a big nose and no balls.

