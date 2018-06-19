AJ Styles Lands WWE 2K19 Cover

It’s been evident for some time that WWE is behind AJ Styles. But he may have just gotten his finest endorsement yet—Styles is the cover athlete for WWE 2K19.

WWE announced Styles’ selection Monday morning. The current WWE Champion joins elite names like Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Seth Rollins as a wrestler deemed worthy of such notoriety.

WWE 2K19 now has a Phenomenal cover Superstar and a path to WWE video game immortality. 2K has named AJ Styles as the cover Superstar of the upcoming edition of the WWE video game franchise. The world-renowned video game publisher unveiled its choice and other details about WWE 2K19, most notably the debut of the Million Dollar Challenge, during a press conference today. Styles, the two-time WWE Champion who successfully retained his title at Money in the Bank 2018, attended 2K’s press conference. He expressed excitement and gratitude at being chosen for 2K’s highest honor. “As a hardcore gamer and ambassador of everything it means to ‘Never Say Never’ in both my professional and personal life, it is a dream come true to be selected as the WWE 2K19 cover Superstar,” he said.

This comes as quite the honor for Styles, who has been nothing short of a made man since joining WWE. Clearly, Vince McMahon and WWE think highly of the 40-year old as his resume continue to be stuffed. In just two years, Styles has earned two turns with both the WWE and United States Championships. Toss in his feuds with Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon, and John Cena and Styles’ status in WWE becomes undeniable.

However, that wasn’t always the case.

In an interview on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, the Phenomenal One discussed Vhave to overcome a luke warm impression on McMahon.

“I think the reaction was unbelievable, I did not expect that. It was one of those things in WWE history [which] will be forever there because that kind of reaction I didn’t expect; I don’t think anybody expected that, I definitely don’t think Vince [McMahon] expected that. I’ve heard stories that [Vince] said, ‘nobody’s going to know who this guy is, and you want him at No. 3?’”



“I think Vince thought it was a fluke. I had a match, a typical babyface match and Vince went ‘I have tons of guys who can have that match. Where’s this freakin’ pitbull, this attack dog’. Oh, you want that guy, I can be that guy.”

