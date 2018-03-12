AJ Styles Retains WWE Championship at Fastlane, Punches Ticket to WrestleMania

A.J. Styles is going to WrestleMania.

The Phenominal One defeated John Cena, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin in a six-pack challenge match on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio at Fastlane.

The match kicked off with Cena hitting everyone with an Attitude Adjustment except for Styles. The two exchanged shots and Styles avoided getting hit with the AA too long enough for the other four to get back into the ring and gang up on Cena.

Later in the match, Styles went for Styles Clash on Owens, only to get dumped to the outside. Corbin then hit Owens with a choke-breaker, followed by Ziggler hitting a a Zig Zag. Cena ran in and hit both Ziggler and Zayn with a five-knuckle shuffle and “Big Match John” hoisted Ziggler up for another AA. Zuggler escaped with a Fameasser and set up for a Superkick, only for Cena to counter into an STF. Styles ran in to break the hold.

Styles ran in moments and hit Styles Clash, but it was broken up at two by Zayn.

Corbin finally got a moment in the spotlight later in the match, hitting Deep Siz on Styles and tossing Ziggler over the barricade after blocking a DDT. Corbin drove Ziggler’s head into one of the plastic boards up in the stands, knocking Ziggler and himself out.

Back towards the ring, Owens cleared off two of the commentary tables. After nearly putting Owens through one, Cena caught a launching Styles and drove him through the middle table with an AA.

Zayn and Owens found themselves as the only two standing in the ring, and Zayn teased laying down for his best friend. He layed flat on his back, much to the shock of Owens. After some histation, Owens tried to pull Zayn up and got caught in a inside cradle for a two count. This led to a brawl between the two that spilled to the outside.

Owens teased an apron bomb, but Zayn countered with a backdrop.

Zayn’s eyes locked on Shane McMahon at ringside and got in is face. Zayn turned around and darted away as Owens nailed McMahon with a vicious superkick.

Minutes later, Owens hit Ziggler with a pop-up powerbomb and went for a three count and was stopped by McMahon. Zayn hit Owens with a surprise Helluva Kick, only for McMahon to interfere once again.

Corbin finally returned to the ring with the steel steps, smacking everybody with it. Cena blocked a shot and hit Corbin with three-straight hits from the ladder. Cena hit Corbin with an AA onto the steel steps, but the pin was stopped by Ziggler.

Moments later Cena hit Ziggler with an AA, but held onto his wrist and rolled through for a second one. Owens ran in and broke it up, hitting Cena with a pop-up powerbomb. But before he could make the cover Styles jumped from the top turnbuckle and nailed a Phenominal Forearm for a three-count.

Styles will take on Shinsuke Nakamura, winner of the 2018 Royal Rumble, at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans.