AJ Styles Makes A Big Gesture To Shane McMahon On Smackdown

Monday night on Raw, Vince McMahon rocked the WWE Universe when he returned to television for the first time since splitting the WWE into two brands and announced that Kurt Angle would be the new Raw GM as well as a major “superstar shake-up” coming to the roster next week.

Tonight, Shane McMahon, tried to shed some more light on the subject when he was interrupted by his WrestleMania opponent, AJ Styles. Styles, still sporting a huge shiner, then made it clear that he didn’t want to go anywhere because Smackdown was the house that AJ Styles built.

Styles said that was not the reason he came out there. He said that he owed something to Shane O’ Mac. The face that runs the place then extended his hand and McMahon accepted the gesture with a shake. The show of respect could signify a change in direction for Styles as he prepares to possibly become one of the stars moved to Monday Nights.

Heels don’t shake hands and the WWE can only ignore the fans love for AJ for so long. Despite his wishes, Styles has been rumored to be on Vince’s list as one of the main targets to jump to the flagship show. Also, his new merch is black and red as opposed to his traditional black and blue, which may be a bit of a tell.

Here are 5 trades we’d love to see happen next week.

