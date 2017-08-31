AJ Styles and Kevin Owens Main Event SmackDown in Big Rematch

Following the latest match in their series at WWE SummerSlam, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles went at it again one more time for the WWE U.S. Title on Tuesday’s edition of SmackDown Live.

Styles retained the title over Owens at SummerSlam in a match where Shane McMahon was special guest referee. McMahon had several run-ins with both men during the bout, but Owens came out at the start of SmackDown and blamed McMahon for his loss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A deal was made where Owens would get a rematch and have the choice of picking anyone in the locker room to be the special guest referee. After first trying (and failing) to get his former friend Sami Zayn to be referee, a deal was struck with Baron Corbin. The deal was that if Owens won, Corbin would get the first title shot. Breezango also tried to get Owens to select them as referee backstage but failed.

Not to be outdone, Styles told Corbin immediately before the match that if he retained the title, there will be an open challenge every week. Styles challenged Corbin to come out and get a title match that way.

During the match, Styles and Corbin had a run in where Styles believed that Corbin broke up the Calf Crusher too soon. Owens had touched the rope, but Styles protested that he needed to grab and hang on to the rope. Owens then pushed Styles into Corbin. Corbin retaliated, resulting in several near falls by Owens rolling up Styles.

Shane McMahon then ran down to the ring, believing Corbin wasn’t doing his job. While distracted, Owens low-blowed Styles and nearly got a pinfall. Just before Corbin counted three, Styles pulled Corbin out of the ring and they had a confrontation. Corbin took off the ref shirt, threw it at McMahon, and walked away as Owens protested.

Moments after McMahon took over as ref, McMahon hit the Phenomenal Forearm and got the pinfall to retain the title.