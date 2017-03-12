AJ Styles Fans Flames For Shane McMahon Match At WrestleMania

While AJ Styles might have had one of the best rookie years in the WWE, the Phenomenal One hasn’t had a great 2017 so far. After losing his WWE Championship to John Cena at the Royal Rumble, AJ failed to recapture the company’s top prize at Elimination Chamber as well as lose his number one contendership to Randy Orton.

It’s been rumored for months now that AJ would have a match at WrestleMania 33 with Shane McMahon, the General Manager of Smackdown, and it seems that’s definitely the route that they’re going with.

At a recent live event, Styles called out Shane and pleaded his case to be featured in the main event at WrestleMania with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.

@shanemcmahonwwe comes home to #WWEMSG, only to be interrupted by @ajstylesp1, as he pleads his case to be in main event of #Wrestlemania. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

AJ also confronted McMahon after Smackdown last week, causing the first rumblings of the WrestleMania altercation confirmation.

It does seem like a waste for AJ to go against a guy like Shane when he’s really hit his prime as of late, but with Shane’s fearless attitude, it will surely please the spot marks in the audience.

