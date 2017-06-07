AJ Styles Defeats Dolph Ziggler in SmackDown Rematch

AJ Styles got his revenge in a rematch against Dolph Ziggler on tonight’s SmackDown Live.

Following a humiliating defeat in his hometown last week (proving the “hometown curse” rule), The Phenomenal One had a clear message to send to his opponent.

Styles exerted his dominance early on, barely letting “The Showoff” Dolph Ziggler get a move in edgewise between perfectly executed attacks. Though he mostly kept the upperhand, Ziggler did connect a Fame-asser for a close 2 count with his feet on the ropes. Taking the action to the top rope, Ziggler went for a tornado DDT but AJ countered, sending him to the mat.

Styles proceeded to deck Ziggler from the apron, next going for a blocked Phenomenal Forearm. But he recovered from the counter quickly, hitting Dolph with a Styles Clash in the middle of the ring for the win.

Another loss, especially by any trickery or foul play on Ziggler’s part, would have been a clear push toward babyface territory for the former champ. But though he’s certainly moved more toward that position in the absence of his former rival John Cena, and with clear heels like Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal in the picture on SmackDown Live, a solid and concise win helps establish AJ’s place as one of the best talents in the game, and the current “Face Who Runs the Place.”