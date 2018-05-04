Liv Morgan Calls Sonya Deville ‘Lousy Rousey’ in Forgettable Twitter Spat

Back in November, WWE added both Absolution and the Riot Squad in the same 24 hours. To the untrained eye, they were identical: a pale, dark-haired leader, an eye-catching blonde, and an imposing brunette. To further the confusion, they swapped shows in the Superstar Shake-Up, making the already similar groups, literally interchangeable.

However, on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown, Absolution’s former porcelain skinned leader, Paige, announced their faction was officially dead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And Liv Morgan, The Riott Squad’s blonde representative, was eager to grave dance.

Sonya Deville, Absolution’s former muscle, didn’t take kindly to Morgan’s mockery.

Lemme guess you guys are going to “break up” next week since y’all wanna be us so bad. #Bargainbasementversion https://t.co/TYhqnv6b7C — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 2, 2018

From there, it was on.

Hahaha no..because unlike y’all, we’re actually a good team👀💩 https://t.co/wHtFoteEjg — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 2, 2018

Positive you lousy Ronda Rousey @SonyaDevilleWWE — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 2, 2018

Okay.. 🤔 Coming from the girl who has to color her tongue blue to even get noticed … #stillnotrelevant 😂😂😂 https://t.co/pMk7xutkSs — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 2, 2018

This feud is oozing with mediocrity, but I’ll side with the no defunct Absolution members.

While “Lousy Rousey” was a decent insult, it was arguably stolen from Superstar Billy Graham who recently went on a delusional rant about the former UFC Champion.

While no one truly wins a Twitter spat, I’m willing to put my chips behind Deville and Mandy Rose over anything the Riott Squad will do. However, I must extend the benefit of the doubt to all parties, because going from NXT to WWE is not easy. Especially considering that no one from neither The Riott Squad nor Absolution had much of an NXT career.

While Absolution is done, it may be a great thing for Rose and Deville as they now get to embark on the singles career, while the gals of the Riott Squad will be left to hope WWE installs Women’s Tag Team Championships before 2019. That or Ruby Riott’s reverse cannonball becomes an internet sensation.

In the meantime, try to be nice on Twitter.