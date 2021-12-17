WWE: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Tease Return of Tag Team Fire and Desire (Exclusive)

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have made their own paths in WWE over the last year. But will there be a time where fans see the two reunite and bring back the tag team Fire and Desire? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Rose and Deville, and they talked about how they could reunite and dominate the women’s tag team division.

“There’s always hope, Fire and Desire,” Rose told PopCulture. “Well, even if we’re never a tag team again inside the ring, we’re always a tag team outside of the ring, that we know for sure.” Rose and Deville debuted on WWE’s main roster in November 2017 with Paige. At the time, the trio was called Absolution, but when Paige retired from in-ring competition and became the general manager of SmackDown in 2018, Rose and Deville were then called Fire and Desire. The duo came close to becoming WWE’S First Women’s Tag Team Champions but lost to Sasha Banks and Bayley at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

The duo continued to compete through 2019 into early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, Fire and Desire broke up when Deville betrayed Rose as she kept her from seeing her love interest Otis. The two would battle each other for a few months which would end with a match at SummerSlam. Rose won the match, and Deville would take some time off before returning in January.

“I’m so proud of what we did with that story,” Deville told PopCulture. “I mean, and really we were two, at the time, lower mid-card girls that weren’t getting long matches on TV or anything like that. And we took a story and we made it into something awesome. And we drew the fans in, despite our star power and ranking at the time. And then we really elevated both our brands in doing so and proved a lot to ourselves, and to everybody else. And so that’s something that I’m really proud of. And we laid some great groundwork there, and then we went our separate ways, and life took its course.”

Rose is now in NXT and is the reigning NXT Women’s Champion. Deville can be seen on Raw and Smackdown as she plays an authority figure on both shows.